KarJenner Halloween Costumes 2018: All The Sisters’ Epic Looks — Victoria’s Secret Angels & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters really outdid themselves for Halloween 2018! From Victoria’s Secret angels to Kylie dressed as ‘Stormi Weather’ see all of their incredible costumes!

The Kardashians and Jenners take Halloween very seriously, and this year was no exception. New moms Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner celebrated their daughters’ first Halloween by wearing matching costumes with their kids, while Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian practically reinvented the color pink with their Austin Powers Fembot and Ariana Grande looks, respectively. And although Kim Kardashian didn’t follow a theme in 2018, she did impress us with the accuracy of her Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit. Even Kris Jenner got in on the fun with an intricate Cleopatra costume!

But the sisters didn’t just come up with individual costumes – they also teamed up for one of the most epic Halloween group costumes we’ve ever seen! Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney finally got to join supermodel sister Kendall in being Victoria’s Secret Angels for one night. The underwear brand sent the girls lingerie and giant white wings to transform them into VS Angels!

Kylie rocked the bodysuit that Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Kourt broke a hilarious record. “I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5’1” angel,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram photo of her in her costume.

But this is just a small sample of what the KarJenners had to offer during this spooky season. Check out the gallery above to see all of the Halloween costumes worn by Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe, and yes… even Kris!