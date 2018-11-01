Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why They’re Not Rushing To Buy A House & Settle Down In 1 Place

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin aren’t in a race to find a permanent home! A source close to Hailey told HL EXCLUSIVELY why they’re ‘living in the moment’!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have legally tied the knot, but they’re not playing house by searching for a more permanent home. A source close to the supermodel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while they’re enjoying their life together, there is no plan just yet for them to settle down. “Justin and Hailey love New York and LA and ultimately see themselves having homes together in both cities,” our source said. “But right now, they’re living in the moment and loving every second of it. With Hailey’s modeling career and a lot of her family in NY, she is always in the city, but a lot of her friends live in LA, plus she loves the warm weather and wants to have a home with Justin there too.”

When it comes down to it, Justin and Hailey have major wanderlust — which only means they’re taking their sweet time to find a place to call home. “Justin and Hailey are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship and love traveling to different places together, so they’re in no rush to find a permanent home,” our source went on to say. “But Hailey can’t wait to play wifey and share a home with Justin that they can call all their own.”

On top of their love of traveling, the two have a deep love of both New York and Los Angeles — so why choose just one now? “They both love moving around from Canada to both coasts of the states,” our source continued. “They probably will not settle down in any one place anytime soon.”