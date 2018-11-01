Jessica Simpson was completely unrecognizable in her 2018 Halloween costume! See a pic of her hilarious couples costume with her hubby Eric Johnson.

Jessica, is that you? Singer turned fashion designer Jessica Simpson, 38, was completely unrecognizable this Halloween, as she transformed into Danny DeVito from the film Twins! Jessica shared a pic of the hilarious costume to her Instagram, and it was a sight to be seen. With a bald head, a men’s suit, and black shades, the star truly looked the part of the famed actor. Without being told, we would never have recognized Jess here!

Jessica’s hubby, Eric Johnson, joined her for the snapshot, in which he portrayed Arnold Schwarzenegger from the same film. As Julius and Vincent from the classic flick, the pair brought the laughs, and this really might be one of the best couples costumes we’ve seen this year. Their recreation of the cover from the 1988 comedy was SPOT on. “TWINS #DannyDeVito#ArnoldSchwarzenegger#HappyHalloween,” Jess captioned the post. We’d love to see what Danny and Arnold themselves have to say about the tribute costume!

Beneath all her Halloween garb, Jessica is one hot mama, and she’s about to become a parent to one more child! The singer is pregnant with her third child, and is already sporting quite the bump! Jess and her hubby already have two children together — Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, but they are beyond excited for their third! The star first made the news public back in September, with the sweetest post on social media. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she captioned her photo. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

While Jessica only sported one Halloween costume this year, she dressed up like a sexy cowgirl earlier this month, to promote her new fashion line. She took to Instagram on Oct. 2 to model some of the clothes from the line, and she looked damn good doing it! The singer was modeling a button down denim shirt and denim jeans from her new fall fashion collection, and she paired the look with a pair of gray heels. Yeehaw!