Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been going through a lot on this season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ but in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 1 episode, it looks like he’s getting by with a little help from his friends. Watch here!

The Jersey Shore cast is back together again for another summer vacation on the Nov. 1 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and it looks like it doesn’t take long for them to break in the pool at their new house. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of tonight’s episode, in which Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi show off their epic backflip skills into the pool! Unfortunately, it seems Vinny Guadagnino didn’t pick up the talent. “I’m kind of realizing that I’m not a great diver,” Vinny admits, after several flops. “I’m a guido…I’ll flip someone off, but I’m not doing a flip.”

Although Vinny tries time and time again to get the flip just right, he continuously fails, leaving Ronnie and Snooki in fits of laughter. It’s a refreshing image, as Ronnie hasn’t been seen laughing all that much this season, which was filmed over the summer. The reality star has been embroiled in major drama with his girlfriend and baby mama, Jen Harley, all season long. Most recently, we saw her arrest for dragging him with her car, followed by their reunion in Atlantic City, which concluded with yet another blowout fight.

As we know from seeing this play out in real life, Ronnie and Jen got back together after all this drama, and were dating by the end of summer. However, their relationship blew up once again at the end of October — Ronnie posted a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which Jen reportedly gave him by hitting him with her phone. Then, she fired back by claiming he was keeping their daughter from her and being emotionally abusive.

One day after the public social media fight, though, Ronnie and Jen were back together in Miami. They celebrated her birthday on Oct. 27, and dressed in a couples’ costume for a night out on Oct. 28. These two are getting hard to keep up with! The full episode of Jersey Shore airs at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.