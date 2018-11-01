Jenna Dewan Is A Super Hot Fairy For 1st Halloween Since Filing For Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan looked like she hopped out of a fairy-tale book for her first Halloween without Channing Tatum! See her look like an upgraded Tinker Bell, and find out the other costume she wore for the holiday!

Jenna Dewan, 37, didn’t wear your average costume for Halloween! The Step Up actress’ fairy ensemble, which she revealed to her Instagram fans on Oct. 31, was actually a gift from Hufkie-Wright Designs LLC. We could tell it was a step-up from ordering a last minute getup from online. Decked out in dozens of faux florals, glittery wings, a crown and lace-up bustier that flaunted ample cleavage, Jenna won this holiday! And yes, this is most likely the same costume she wore to the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26, where she was “dressed as a fairy” and was spotted “dancing all night” with her new boyfriend, Tony-winner Steve Kazee, 43, according to a Us Weekly eyewitness. So this may have been an older photo!

On the same day of the party, Jenna filed for divorce from Channing Tatum, 38, on Oct. 26, according to her court documents which The Blast has claimed to obtain. Leading up to the spotting at the Halloween party, we’ve told you that “she was seen having dinner with [Steve] a handful of times now at the same restaurant in Silver Lake near her home,” according to what a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early October! Our insider continued, “They were getting cozy, constantly making out and holding hands. She was introducing him as her boyfriend and she has totally moved on from Channing. She has never looked better and seems extremely happy!” After announcing her split from Channing in April, we’re happy that Jenna’s still able to spend the holidays with someone special!

However, the professional dancer reminded us of a Halloween when she was still with the Magic Mike actor. Jenna posted a #flashbackfriday post from 2016 to her Instagram just five days ago, in which she was dressed as another mythical creature: a unicorn! “One of my favorite Halloween costumes ever! 🦄🦄🦄🦄,” she captioned the colorful selfie. “My hair was glittery for an entire week btw.” But what did Jenna wear on the actual day of Halloween?

The brunette beauty revealed to her Instagram Story on Oct. 31 that she decided to be Cleopatra, this time donning a short black wig! Jenna spent the morning with her and Channing’s five-year-old daughter, Everly, who was dressed as Starfire from Teen Titans. Mama got up early to celebrate — she posted her Instagram Story at 8:00 a.m.! “It’s a little early for a costume,” the Egyptian queen told her viewers.