Taco Bell Offering Free Doritos Locos Tacos On Nov. 1: When & How To Get One

Everyone can get free Taco Bell today! The fast food restaurant is offering free Doritos Locos Tacos on November 1. Here’s how to get free Taco Bell!

You can thank Boston Red Sox player Mookie Betts for your free Doritos Locos Tacos! When he stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series, he stole free Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone! So, how can you get free Taco Bell. Well, it’s really the easiest thing.

On November 1, you can stop by any Taco Bell for a free Doritos Locos Taco. The deal is available from 2 to 6 p.m. or all day online at tacobell.com! This is not a drill! This deal is while supplies last, so don’t wait to get your free taco. You can only get one free taco, too, so don’t get greedy.

This is the fourth year that Taco Bell has offered its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal. In 2017, Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2 of the World Series. “We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion,” MLB executive vice president of commerce, Noah Garden, said in a statement, according to Thrillist. “It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic.”

It’s been quite the few weeks for taco lovers. National Taco Day was October 4, and there was plenty of amazing and tasty taco deals to around. What will be the next great taco deal? We’ll just have to wait and see!