Bow Wow is always going to put his baby girl first, but he needs her approval about dating Kiyomi! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ Bow Wow talks to Shai while relaxing on their spa day!

Bow Wow treats his daughter, Shai, to a day at the spa before she goes back to Los Angeles to be with her mom. Isn’t she the cutest?! “Shai’s always going to be my princess and what the future holds for me and Kiyomi, you know, this is somebody who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Bow Wow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Bow Wow wants Shai to know that she’s always going to be his #1, and he will put daddy time aside for her. He is such a dedicated dad!

While they’re getting pampered, Bow Wow asks his daughter whether or not she likes his new girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Shai tells her dad that she likes Kiyomi! He asks Kai if he’s got her approval, and she says yes! “No matter who walks into my life, Shai’s going to always be my #1,” Bow Wow continues. “But I need my #1 to like the queen. Kiyomi is the queen. Shai-Shai is the princess.” He definitely treats Shai like a princess at the spa. Their day is full of face masks, pedicures, and glitter!

The synopsis for the Nov. 1 episode of GUHHATL reads: “Bow causes major drama with Kiyomi when a wild boys’ night spirals out of control! Brat warns Deb to stay away from Jhonni. Lil Mama returns to her ATL roots to make the ultimate comeback, but gets a dose of tough love from the legendary MC Lyte.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta season 2 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.