Elizabeth Hurley Is A Sexy Ninja In Plunging Swimsuit Celebrating Halloween On Vacay

She may be enjoying the sun and the sand, but Liz still got into the holiday spirit with a last minute costume! Watch her hysterical Halloween video below!

Even while on vacation in the Maldives, Elizabeth Hurley, 53, got into the Halloween spirit. While kids in America were trick or treating, Elizabeth was lounging on the Milaidhoo Island in Maldives, wearing a sexy black swimsuit. She made a last minute costume by wrapping a black scarf around her head, and popping on a pumpkin headband. She posted a funny video on Instagram, set to the 1974 song “Kung Fu Fighting.” She kicked and punched towards the camera and then playfully fell at the end of the video! Watch it below.

“Ninja Halloween Maldives style,” she wrote. She looked amazing in her black swimsuit from her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She was wearing the “Davina One Piece” which is described on the site as: “the super sexy, halter neck Davina One Piece will sculpt your silhouette and features a ruched body and a moderately low back. It has removable pads.”

A suit like that is perfect because it’s timeless and easy to pair with any colorful cover up. And in a pinch, it can become a Halloween costume! Elizabeth basically lives in bikinis and bathing suits. She really takes care of herself, so why shouldn’t she show off her amazing body?! She’s giving those Kardashian sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels a run for their money! See more celebs in Halloween costumes in the gallery attached above!