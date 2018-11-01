Kohl’s & Target Kick Off Black Friday Deals TODAY, November 1 — How To Save Big Now

It’s only November 1, but these big retailers want you to get started on your holiday shopping and are offering insane deals on fashion, beauty and home items TODAY only! See the best sales here.

Kohl’s and Target are offering early Black Friday sales TODAY, November 1. At Kohl’s, online and in stores, you’ll get $15 Kohl’s Cash back with every $50 purchase. PLUS, save 20 percent off items with the code GOSAVE20 through November 6. Halloween is officially over, so now it’s time for Holiday shopping! Brands are competing for your hard-earned money, and luckily for you, that means amazing sales for the next two months. There’s no need to wait until Black Friday.andare offering early Black Friday sales TODAY, November 1. At Kohl’s, online and in stores, you’ll get $15 Kohl’s Cash back with every $50 purchase. PLUS, save 20 percent off items with the code GOSAVE20 through November 6.

Rachel Ray cookware and so much more. You can also save 20 percent on Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses (online only) and get a Nuwave 6-qt Air Fryer for only $99.99. Stock up on “jammies for your families,” which are 50 percent off! Kohl’s has huge sales on things like cordless Dyson vacuums, Samsonite luggage, bath towels, women’s boots, 40 percent off celebrity fragrances cookware and so much more. You can also save 20 percent on Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses (online only) and get a Nuwave 6-qt Air Fryer for only $99.99. Stock up on “jammies for your families,” which are 50 percent off!

Over at Target, there are deals on toys, electronics, home and more, in stores and online until 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 1. Some of our favorite sales? Beats headphones, the Instant Pot, a KitchenAid mixer, Dyson vaccuums, Star Wars toys, baby monitors and much more, all on sale today! It’s actually the lowest price ever on the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt. pressure cooker, on sale for only $69.95 — marked down $30 from $99.95. You also get a $10 Target GiftCard with purchase!

The Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker is almost 40 percent off, now under $50! More than 15 TVs are under $300, including the Element 55″ Smart UHD TV, which is only $199.99, basically half its original price. For stocking stuffers, Target has women’s gloves for just $1 and warm socks for $5. There is also a BOGO 50 percent off deal on TONS of beauty and personal care gift sets. Shopping this year couldn’t be easier!