‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey Reveals There’s ‘Shady Drama’ In Season 11 & A Kenya Moore ‘Surprise’

The cast this season includes Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Shamari Devoe. One notable cast member who is not returning this season is Kenya Moore. HollywoodLife asked Cynthia whether or not she misses having Kenya around. “Of course! Kenya is a good friend of mine,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I do miss having her around this season, but you have to realize Kenya is close and I see her outside of filming anyways. So I still get to see Kenya, I just don’t get to see her on the show. But guess what? Surprise, surprise, surprise — Kenya does make an appearance!”

Cynthia also teased that season 11 is a “very different season” from any of the ones that have come before. “Eva kind of changed the dynamic of the group, to be honest,” Cynthia said. “I don’t think people want to see us arguing about the same things, and they want new conversation. This season is about new conversation, which was much needed. Once we all found out about Gregg’s cancer, everyone kind of rallied around NeNe. That kind of set the tone for more of a sisterhood this season. Not to say that there’s no drama, it’s just a different kind of drama. Everyone’s in a pretty good place. There’s a lot of fun, shady drama, which I think is the best kind of drama, personally.”