Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Channel Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles On Halloween

Now that’s a twist! This cute couple dressed up as a royal mother/son pair on Halloween and were hilariously on point. Check out their royal wigs!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, did Halloween a little differently this year. Instead of dressing up as an iconic couple like they’ve done in the past as Princess Peach and Mario, they tried a mother/son look on for size instead. And not just any mother/son pair, but a royal one — Queen Elizabeth, 92, and Prince Charles, 69! They went all out for the costumes, but didn’t actually go out. “We were going to go somewhere, but we’re so tired,” Chrissy said on her Instagram story. Her husband added, “We worked all day and we’re so tired.” So they hung at home looking like royals, which pretty much sums up why we love them.

If Elizabeth and Charles caught sight of these pics, we bet they’d be pretty impressed. Chrissy wore a matching blue overcoat and top hat, accenting her outfit with black accessories — gloves, pumps, a purse and big old buttons. And as if she didn’t already look enough like the Queen, the model hid her hair beneath a curly white wig. And she wasn’t the only one wearing a wig! John’s was extra special because it featured a receding hairline, but the best part of the look was his red military jacket. It was decorated with medals and chains galore and looked legit!

While we would have loved to see Luna Legend, 2, and Miles, 5 months, dressed up as any of the royal babies, they were MIA in these social media shots.

But don’t worry! Luna had a ton of fun dressing up on Halloween — and on the days leading up to the spooky holiday! She clearly loves Disney princesses and wore everything from Snow White costumes to an Ariel tail. What a cutie!