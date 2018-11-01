See Pics
Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Go On A Trick Or Treat Double Date With Their New Partners & Their Son

Chris Pratt Anna Faris Halloween double date
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris prove they’re the ultimate modern family by celebrating Halloween with each other, their son Jack, and their new partners.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Anna Faris, 41, are truly happy exes who get along. Don’t believe us? On Oct. 31 they were snapped trick or treating with their son, Jack, 6, and – wait for it – their respective new partners. So, that’s Chris’s boo Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, and Anna’s man, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48. This all happened on Halloween, two weeks after the former husband and wife finalized their divorce. SEE PICS OF CHRIS AND ANNA’S TRICK OR TREAT DOUBLE DATE HERE.

The four adults were all smiles and clearly happy as they went trick-or-treating through their Los Angeles neighborhood, according to TMZ. Dressed as Vikings, Katherine and Chris also stole a kiss. And, if the whole outing was awkward for Anna (who was Snow White for the night), she didn’t show it. She was grinning with her ex-husband’s girlfriend.

It seems that the former couple’s friendly relationship has a lot to do with communication, love and respect. Anna has said as much publicly. Married in 2009, they split in August 2017, but the following April the actress admitted that they still love each other. “What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” she told Women’s Health. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child – that makes the rest of it worth it.”

As for Chris, he seems very in love with Katherine – daughter of action hero legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, and journalist Maria Shriver, 62. Not only have they vacationed together as a couple, in July they were snapped attending church with Jack. In April Chris revealed the secret behind his friendship with his ex, Anna. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.” Seems like it’s definitely working for them.