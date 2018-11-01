Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Reunite To Celebrate Halloween With Their Daughter, 6 Mos. After Split

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan had a sweet reunion on Halloween, just 5 days after officially filing for divorce. See their photo from the night!

Halloween 2018 is bringing everyone together, Even, separated couple, Channing Tatum, 38, and Jenna Dewan, 37. The ex-lovers reunited on the spooky holiday, and even went as far as to taking a selfie together to document the moment! The Magic Mike actor took to Instagram stories on Oct. 31 to share the pic, which shows them both dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Channing chose to dress up as the genie from Disney’s Aladdin, and the World of Dance mentor rocked a Cleopatra costume.

The two stars weren’t together just for old times sake though – they reunited to take their daughter trick-or-treating! In other snaps that Channing posted from the night, the family can be seen making their rounds together, as Everly, 5, collects some candy. Seeing as the former spouses just officially filed for divorce on Oct. 26, it’s nice to see that they are able to remain so civil!

Jenna’s glamorous Cleopatra costume wasn’t the only ensemble she wore on Halloween. After taking her little one trick-or-treating, the star switched up her look, and changed into a STUNNING fairy outfit! Jenna decked herself out in dozens of faux florals, glittery wings, a crown, and lace-up bustier, and truly looked magical! With pastel pink hair as well, Jenna proved she was committed to her enchanting look. “Halloween Fairy -Thank you @hufkiewrightdesigns for surprising me with this amazing design of what I’m pretty sure is my inner self,” she captioned her Instagram post of the outfit.

If Jenna and Channing seem like they’re super chill about their day of reuniting, well, it’s probably because they’ve both already moved on. Jenna was spotted sharing a kiss with her new beau at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26, and was overheard gushing about her new love interest at the party as well. Plus, Channing and his new girlfriend, Jessie J, are the picture of happiness, and he was reportedly with the British singer over the weekend at her concert in Texas.