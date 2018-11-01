11 Times Celebrity Kids Dressed Up As Other Stars: Blue Ivy As Michael Jackson & More

Aw, look at these little guys! It’s so cute when famous kiddos dress like celebrities for Halloween. You’ll never guess who tried Elvis and Marilyn Monroe on for size!

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, which is why we bet celebrities love when other stars dress like them for Halloween — especially when they’re cute kids! These little ones paid tribute to some famous faces, whether they were old enough to know that they were doing it or not. Blue Ivy, 6, for example, has tried out this trend a couple of times! Who could forget the time she wore a Michael Jackson costume complete with a red jacket and one iconic glove? And just when we thought the look couldn’t get any cuter, her mom joined in on the fun with a Janet Jackson outfit. So good! The mother/daughter pair may have set the bar high, but knocked it out of the park the next time they coordinated costumes. That time, they were Salt-N-Pepa along with Tina Knowles, 64.

But while so many celebrity children pay tribute to dead stars like Marilyn Monroe or Elvis Presley, some strive to look just like their living idols! Busy Philipps’ daughter Birdie, 10, famously dressed like her 39-year-old mom. She didn’t just wear Adidas sneakers and a flowy dress with her hair dyed pink, but accessorized with a large cup of coffee and a cell phone. LOL! Busy got a kick out of the outfit, posting it to social media with the caption, “I AM DEAD.” We felt the same way when Jerry O’Connell‘s daughter Dolly, 9, dressed up as Beverly Clearly, a.k.a. the author who wrote the Ramona Quimby books. Where do they come up with this stuff?

Little kids aren’t the only ones trying out this trend, though! Blue was definitely following in her mother’s footsteps with her Michael Jackson and Salt-N-Pepa costumes because Beyonce, 37, is the queen of Halloween tributes! Not only did she rock five Lil Kim looks in 2017, but she dressed up as Toni Braxton, 51, the next year, pairing a pixie cut with a leather album cover look.

Here’s to hoping more cute kiddos try out looks like these. While we love them in traditional costumes like True Thompson‘s pumpkin outfit and Stormi Webster‘s butterfly wings, these celebrity lookalike costumes are so much fun!