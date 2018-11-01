Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams & More Celeb Couples Who Slayed Halloween 2018 Together

Celebrity couples seriously got in the spirit of Halloween in 2018! See all the best outfits from ‘Scarface’-inspired looks to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ clever Taco Bell costumes!

What’s better than one celebrity dressed up for Halloween? Two celebrities dressed up for Halloween! Thankfully, some of our favorite famous couples took on the holiday together in 2018 for joint costumes. From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams to Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden, there was no shortage of twosomes dressed in matching looks.

One of our favorite couple’s costumes of 2018 came to us from Hyland and Wells. The Modern Family star put on a white blonde wig and a taco costume to be one-half of Taco Bell. To complete the joke, the Bachelor in Paradise alum donned a long, brown wig and a yellow gown to emulate Disney’s Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The pair were all smiles in their fun looks for the Just Jared Halloween party on Oct. 27, setting the bar incredibly high for all the couples costumes still to come.

Hyland’s Modern Family co-star also nailed her own couple’s looks this Halloween. For one of her outfits, Winter dressed up in a sparkly silver crop top and matching skirt to emulate 90s Pamela Anderson. Her boyfriend wore a white tank top, jeans, black sunglasses, a hat and a long, blonde wig to be Kid Rock. The actress shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram with their inspiration, and TBH it’s uncanny how much they look like the former couple. “Don’t worry, we’re also concerned by the accuracy,” Winter captioned the post.

Winter and Meaden also chose a classic couple’s costume: Elvira Hancock and Tony Montana from Scarface! Want to see even more amazing couple’s costumes from Halloween 2018? Then get clicking through the gallery above!