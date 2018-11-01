Carly Rae Jepsen Makes A Sensational Return As She Learns To ‘Love Herself’ In ‘Party Of One’ Video

She’s back on her beat. Pop music hit-maker Carly Rae Jepsen released a new song on Oct. 1, and fans are beside themselves!

Carly Rae Jepsen, 32, had us dancing non-stop with her youthful 2012 anthem “Call Me Maybe,” but these days, Carly is making pop music with a more mature sound. Her latest single, “Party of One,” is a prime example of that, and fans are already raving about the the new track! “Stayed up to hear the new Carly Rae Jepsen single and it is THAT girl,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “no day is better than the day carly rae jepsen releases a new single,” another shared.

“Party of One,” may be about a breakup, but it is one sexy track! The upbeat video for the track depicts Carly dancing around her hotel room in her underwear, and it is the perfect song for anyone who needs to practice a little self love! The new song follows last year’s single “Cut to the Feeling,” as well as her collaboration with Bleachers, “Hate That You Know Me.” Carly has proven herself to be far more than a one hit wonder, and when her last single was released, she lit the internet on fire as well. Largely labeled as “underrated,” Carly’s latest might be the song to push her further into the limelight! On the track, she finds a new depth, while staying true to her bubblegum pop roots. “If you didn’t know that you were right for me//Then there’s nothing I can say//Try to call you up to spend some time to see//But somebody’s in your way//Tried to let it go and say I’m over you,” she sings.

Carly hasn’t released a full-length album, since 2015’s E•MO•TION. Could we be seeing “Party of One,” on a larger project? The way the singer has been excitedly teasing her new music has us convinced there’s more to come. For now, it’s official: this song is a certified bop. Watch the video to Carly’s latest single above! It’s no “Call Me Maybe,” but this is definitely going to be a playlist staple for us.