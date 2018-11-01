Bella Thorne: Why She’ll Never Stop Showing Off Her ‘Hot’ Body In Public

Bella Thorne recently rolled around in whipped cream while naked in an Instagram video! Sources close to Bella told HL EXCLUSIVELY she’ll never stop being expressive with her body!

Bella Thorne doesn’t mind nudity — in fact, she strives to live her life without any fear when it comes to showing off her body. A source close to Bella told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how displaying her body is all about personal expression. “Bella and nudity is something that doesn’t bother her at all,” our source said. “She likes to be very open and expressive. It is what speaks to her. She does it for many reasons with one of those reasons being that she wants to look back and see how hot she was when she is like eighty. She wants to know that she lived her life without fear and nobody ever dictated what she did with her life or body ever! She never wants anyone to change who she is, if someone is confidant to show of their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn’t be scared either. Doing what she is doing is transitioning herself to be the woman she wants to be. No filter, no problem!”

Meanwhile, following her video where she covered herself in whipped cream, another source close to Bella told HL she’s tried to distance herself from her early career. “Bella is naturally a very secure, confident person and she loves to be seductive and very in touch with her body,” our source said. “She grew up as a Disney kid and her mom was heavily involved in her career and now that she’s an adult and her own person, she unleashes a bit more. She wants to disassociate herself from the Disney kid label.”

When it comes down to it, her friends have noticed the change in her public persona. “Friends and family see that Bella has really changed a lot in the last few years, going from a squeaky clean image to being racy and provocative,” our source went on to say, adding that just because she’s changed her persona a bit, “she’s still a good, kind person at heart.”