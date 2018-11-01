The original ‘Funny Girl’ Barbra Streisand got behind the wheel with James Corden for an epic Carpool Karaoke that proved life’s still candy and the sun’s a bowl of butter.

People who need people are lucky, but the luckiest people in the world were the ones who tuned in to watch the incomparable Barbra Streisand sing a classic collection of her hit songs alongside James Corden in his viral Carpool Karaoke segment. Joining the ranks of Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Paul McCarthy, Streisand showcased her legendary talents all while cruising along in Los Angeles with the Late Late Show host, belting out “Don’t Rain On My Parade” as flawless as she did on Broadway in 1965. In addition to that, she not only admitted that she had to take her driving test three times recently, she at one time took her hands off the wheel of the car. Although Corden was quick to admit that if this car ride was his way to go, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. On top of that, Corden also gets Barbra to wrap a line from Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.” Time will tell if the internet explodes from this. Watch the whole segment below!

“They say there’s a first time for everything… can you believe this was my first time singing out loud in a car?” Babs tweeted days before the musical moment debuted, along with a preview of the ride with James. While indeed it was a fun, musical ride along, it was also the perfect opportunity for Barbra to kick off the release of her next album ‘Walls’ dropping Friday Nov. 2nd. The record is filled with anti-Trump anthems, and while she reveals she knows the project will potentially alienate some of her fans, it was an album she had to record none-the-less.

“I would lie awake at night with Trump’s outrages running through my head, and I had to do another album for Columbia Records, so I thought, why not make an album about what’s on my mind?” she explained to the New York Times. “I am so grateful to have music in my life as a way to express myself.”

As always, the original Queen B is ageless and evergreen — and if we may be so bold to add another adjective, fearless AF!