Ariana Grande Covers Up Yet Another Pete Davidson Tattoo In Very Inventive Way – See Pic

Ariana Grande has altered a Pete Davidson-themed tattoo in a stunning way! Check out the new tattoo she transformed her old ink into right here!

Another memento of her love with Pete Davidson is gone for good. Before they split, Ariana Grande and her short-term fiance Pete got a lot of ink together that revolved around their relationship. Well, what once was Ariana’s “REBORN” tattoo, which Pete also got, has been turned into a feather instead. The pop singer showed off her new tat on her Instagram story while out with some friends. This is the second time she’s obscured a Pete-themed tat — she covered up his name before by using a band-aid while filming NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special, not to mention Pete’s changing of his bunny ear tattoo into a heart. Take a look at the transformation below!

We reported earlier how Ariana has understandably been having a tough time since her split with Pete. “Ariana has been really struggling emotionally since her split with Pete, she tries her best to be strong but this is undoubtedly one of the toughest times in her life because she’s not only having to cope with the end of a very intense love affair she’s also dealing with all her emotions over Mac’s death,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.

And according to a new report, Pete has even changed his number in an effort to distance himself from her. “He decided to focus on himself,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Ariana. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of her and Pete from back when they were together.