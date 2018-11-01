Amy Schumer Pulls Up Shirt To Flaunt Budding Baby Bump — New Pic

Atta girl, Amy! One week after her pregnancy announcement, the mom-to-be is showing off her baby belly. Take a look at how far along she is!

Amy Schumer, 37, is pregnant and proud of it! A little over a week after the actress revealed that she and her husband Chris Fischer were expecting a little one, Amy posted a shot to Instagram showing off her bare(ish) baby bump. With her shirt pulled up to reveal her tummy, Amy’s full bump would have been seen if it wasn’t for the shapewear she had on beneath her sweats. She kept her maternity look cool and casual with a sweater, sunglasses and a bun as she posed with two friends on the sidewalk — but nothing could distract from her budding belly! She looks pretty far along, and we’re impressed with how long she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret. We’re also impressed with the way she made her sneaky announcement on Oct. 22!

Amy didn’t actually reveal her baby news herself. Instead, the actress had her friend Jessica Yellin do it for her — all while calling attention to the midterms! “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram story. “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.” What was the big news? Right beneath the name of an Indiana candidate were the words, “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.” How hilarious is her hidden announcement? We wouldn’t expect anything else from such a comedian.

This new pic isn’t the first time Amy has showed off her baby bump. She has cradled it for the cameras before and even wore a couple Halloween costumes with it, but none of those outfits were very tight.

This shot, though, shows just how big her belly is! As if we weren’t already excited enough for Amy, it’s clear that her baby is coming sooner rather than later. We can’t say congratulations enough!