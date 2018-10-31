‘General Hospital’: Who Will Die At The Hands Of Ryan Chamberlain?

Ryan Chamberlain is out for blood, and someone won’t make it out of this week’s episodes of ‘General Hospital’ alive. Who will die at his hands? It’s not looking good for some of the characters.

General Hospital kicked off Halloween week with this omen: “Someone won’t live through the week.” Ryan Chamberlain is on the loose, and he’s going to kill SOMEONE by week’s end. In the main promo teasing someone’s death, Felicia, Carly, Ava, and Laura are pictured next to Ryan. Could one of them die? In another promo, Ryan stands creepily behind Felicia and says, “This must be my lucky night.” Who will survive Halloween?! My stress level is through the roof!

Ryan Chamberlain is not to be messed with. Kevin’s evil twin has killed a number of people over the years. He’s no stranger to a little bloodshed. “They let me get away with murder,” Ryan says in a promo.

Genie Francis just returned to the show as Laura, so it’s likely not her. Carly and Ava don’t seem like likely candidates either. Could Felicia finally fall victim to Ryan? He’s already tried to kill her once. Could it be someone else entirely? Some fans on Twitter have proposed Kiki since Hayley Erin has been cast in the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists. However, Hayley took to Twitter in April 2018 to reveal that she was planning on staying on GH. “I suppose I’ll address this now… I have no plans to leave and hopefully it will all work out,” she tweeted to a fan.

When it comes to GH, anything and anyone is at risk. At the end of the Oct. 30 episode, Ryan got his hands on a hook that will likely be his murder weapon. Brace yourselves, soap fans. General Hospital airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ABC.