‘Vanderpump Rules’ Returns With F-Bombs, A Lesbian Affair & ‘Trashy’ Behavior: Watch Trailer

The trailer for season 7 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is here, and this may be the show’s craziest season yet! Watch the trailer here for two minutes of major drama and chaos, brought to you by SUR.

Who’s ready to hop onto the hot mess express? The new trailer for Vanderpump Rules has dropped, and from these mere two minutes of footage, it’s clear that we’re in for one crazypants season. Set to the backdrop of Jax and Brittany‘s engagement party, where leader Lisa Vanderpump is giving an inspirational speech, the SUR gang are fighting, hooking up, and partying until they drop. Not too different than what’s normally on their docket, but still — this is pretty insane, even for them. First up: relationship drama.

Remember that while we’re celebrating Jax and Brittany’s happy engagement, last season was all about cheating accusations. Guess we’re over that! There’s trouble in paradise, though, for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, and things aren’t looking good for Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, either. Tom seemingly outs Ariana, saying that he knows she’s been with a woman before. “It is not your business to tell,” Ariana tells him, understandably livid. In better news, Stassi Schroeder‘s found love again with a new boyfriend, Beau Clark, who we see for the first time in the trailer. Fingers crossed this is an actually good dude!

The drama is just starting. Lala Kent and Billie Lee are screaming at each other, Billie yelling, “you’re not f—king better than me Lala” while chasing her. God only knows what that’s about. There’s so much more to behold in the trailer, which you can watch above. But spoiler: you get to (have to?) listen to Sheana perform “Good As Gold” again. Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres December 3 at 9:00pm ET on Bravo.