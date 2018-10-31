Tristan Thompson Shares Halloween Pic With Khloe Kardashian & True Amid Breakup Rumors

If this isn’t a united front, we don’t know what is! Tristan, Khloe and True just posed for an adorable family pic despite split speculation. Take a look!

In case you were wondering why Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been posting so many solo pics with baby True — and without Tristan Thompson, 27 — the NBA player just made it clear they’re A-okay with an adorable family pic. True was sporting the sweetest little flamingo costume, smiling wide and looking pretty in pink, while the six-month-old’s parents cuddled up to her in casual clothing. “Clearly I don’t know where the camera lens is,” Tristan captioned the shot. And in another pic with just True, he held the tiny tyke on his head and showed off her striped tights. Aw! Looks like these three are all enjoying the spooky season in Cleveland — and sticking together, split rumors and all!

Fans have been worried about Khloe and Tristan’s relationship for awhile, thanks to some cryptic Instagram messages on the new mom’s Instagram story. And since Khloe did find out that Tristan had cheated on her days after she gave birth to their baby girl, it wouldn’t be the first time these two have been through a rough patch. But who knows, maybe this family picture means they’re on the up and up? After all, Khloe moved back to Cleveland now that Tristan’s offseason has ended and has been seen sitting courtside. She was even welcomed home by gorgeous silver balloons!

Looks like they’re making it work for their little one, but where was Tristan for the rest of True’s Halloween costumes? Khloe has been uploading pics of her daughter as different animals all Halloween long.

From a pig to a tiger, True has done it all this year. We can’t even count her costumes on one hand, but we do know she’s sporting the same huge grin in all of them! She looks like a super happy baby, so here’s to hoping Khloe and Tristan keep their little girl smiling.