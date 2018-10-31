‘Today’ Show Hosts Channel Iconic 80s Looks For Halloween 2018 — Madonna, Elton John & More

Halloween is always an epic affair at the ‘Today’ Show, and that was no different in 2018. This year, the hosts killed it in 80s-themed ensembles, and we’re obsessed!

The hosts of the Today Show never fail to go all-out when it comes to Halloween! During the live Oct. 31 show this year, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford and Carson Daly hit Rockefeller Plaza in what might just be their best Halloween looks yet — they all dressed as memorable stars and characters from the 80s! Interestingly, the hosts of Good Morning America also donned 80s garb this year, so the competition between the two was higher than ever.

To kick off Today, Willie Geist channeled Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, followed by Al and Dylan Dreyer in epic Back to the Future looks! Meanwhile, Craig Melvin went as Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Top Gun’s Maverick and Goose! The hosts also dressed as some of the most iconic singers from the 80s era — Kathie Lee was Madonna, Carson was Bruce Springsteen, Sheinelle Jone was Tina Turner, Savannah was Cyndi Lauper and Hoda epically portrayed Elton John!

The Today Show has been rocked by some pretty crazy controversy lately, as it’s been just over a week since the show’s 9:00 a.m. anchor, Megyn Kelly, said she felt blackface was “okay as long as you were dressing up as a character.” Of course, she was slammed for the statement, and apologized the next day. However, on Oct. 26, the network announced that Megyn’s hour of the Today Show was cancelled, effective immediately. Plus, it’s been nearly a year since Matt Lauer was terminated from the Today Show amidst sexual misconduct allegations.

But the hosts who still do work at the network made sure this was not the focus during their epic Halloween episode, and they proved their creativeness is still on-point, just like in past years. For Halloween 2017, the hosts dressed as famous country singers, like Blake Shelton, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. Meanwhile, in 2016, they transported us back to the 90s by dressing as iconic stars from that era, like Jerry Seinfeld, Demi Moore, Regis Philbin and more.

It’s still unclear what will happen during the 9:00 hour of Today as time moves forward, but that was clearly far from everyone’s mind during the Halloween celebrations. How will they EVER beat this amazing costume!?