Teresa Giudice’s Dad Rushed Back To Hospital As His Pneumonia Has ‘Worsened’

Teresa Giudice’s dad, Giacinto Gorga, is back in the hospital after being released only a few days ago. Here’s what Teresa’s brother has revealed about their dad’s health, and what our own source EXCLUSIVELY told HL!

Teresa Giudice, 46, has to see her father, Giacinto Gorga, back in a hospital bed. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s dad was rushed to the hospital for his pneumonia, which Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed to Radar Online on Oct. 31. “Yes, he’s back in the hospital,” he told the outlet. As for his father’s condition, he revealed, “He’s alright, a little bit of pneumonia again. Hopefully in a couple of days he’ll be out.” However, it’s unclear if Joe was sugarcoating the situation, as the outlet reported that his dad’s pneumonia has “worsened,” after only being able to stay home “for a few days” before returning. And a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife that the news, unfortunately, is correct. “Yes, it’s true that Teresa and Joe’s dad has been rushed back to the hospital,” our source shared.

As for how Teresa’s family is feeling, they are “so worried about [Giacinto’s] health,” a source told Radar Online. But you would know this by just looking at their recent Instagram activity! Teresa paid her dad a visit to the hospital on Oct. 26 and shared a photo to her Instagram Story from his bedside, before he was readmitted again. The next day her brother posted a selfie with their dad, who was still in the hospital, to his Instagram — you can see the photo below! Giacinto’s pneumonia has been a recurring problem, as he was hospitalized for the same condition almost a year ago in November of 2017, which Radar Online also reported.

You can expect Teresa to remain by her dad’s bedside even as her husband, Joe Giudice, faces an impending deportation to Italy. As we’ve told you, the RHONJ star isn’t considering making the move with her husband, whom she shares four daughters with: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. Her father played a big role in the decision to stay put in America! “My dad lives with me,” Teresa told ET in an interview published on Oct. 29. “[But] like I said, I am not even thinking about [possibly leaving my dad] right now.” However, the mother of four did say she and Joe will “process the paperwork to do an appeal” against the judge’s deportation order. Her husband is still serving his 41-month sentence for fraud charges at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

We’ll keep you posted on the health of Teresa’s father. We’re wishing Giacinto a speedy recovery!