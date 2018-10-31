Slipknot Shocks Fans By Dropping 1st Song In 4 Years On Halloween — Listen To ‘All Out Life’

Slipknot are rocking Halloween 2018 with a brand new song. Listen to their surprise release of ‘All Out Life’ here!

It’s a good day to be a Slipknot fan. The band has released their first single in four years! The new track, entitled “All Out Life,” arrived on Halloween, and only rightfully so. The guys brought their classic dark psyche to the heavy track, and fans were thrilled to finally see new music from the rock band. “I LOVE THE NEW SLIPKNOT SONG HOLY SH–T” one fan wrote on Twitter after listening to the track. The song arrived with a music video as well directed by the band’s M. Shawn Crahan aka “Clown.”

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor released a statement regarding the song’s release. “All Out Life” is a song that is trying to do 2 things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain. People are so eager to find the Next Big Thing sometimes that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. Fuck that: Why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past? I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. “All Out Life” is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music—it’s the staying power.”

For fans hoping to see even more new music from the band – you’re in luck. “The album is underway, and it’s going to be one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history; it’s that good,” Corey said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, He continued, “It’s complicated; it’s dark; it’s heavy; it’s melodic; it’s fierce; it’s angry and it’s real; it’s raw as hell and it’s gonna be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now.”

“All Out Life” might be one of Slipknot’s heaviest tracks yet! What better way to ring in Halloween than with new music from the iconic band. Listen to the new track above!