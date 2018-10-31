Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Nail Halloween 2018 — ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ & More Epic Costumes

They’ve done it again! The hosts of ‘Live’ always go all-out on Halloween, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest lived up to the high expectation in 2018, dressing up in various epic looks. Check ’em out here!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest certainly did not disappoint with their 2018 Halloween costumes! While hosting Live With Kelly & Ryan on Oct. 31, the pair dressed up in a number of iconic costumes, in both pre-taped packages AND live on-air. Kelly and Ryan have been planning their Halloween episode for weeks, and it certainly paid off. The theme of this year’s show was “reboots,” so Kelly and Ryan recreated some of the most popular television shows and movies of all-time!

First up, was I Dream Of Jeannie, which even featured a cameo from Christina Aguilera in a pre-taped package. Then, when Kelly and Ryan hit the stage live, they were BOTH in the “Jeannie” role, which meant yes…Ryan was dressed like a girl. We have to say, he rocked that genie costume pretty damn well, and we’re definitely down for this new I Dream of Jeannie twist! The next pre-taped package showed the hosts as characters from Friends, Dawson’s Creek, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and more. So good! Busy Philipps was here on-hand for the Dawson’s Creek segment — amazing.

There was more where that came from — Kelly’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, showed up for a pre-taped I Love Lucy segment, and the pair looked IDENTICAL to Lucy and Ricky Riccardo! Plus, he returned for the All My Children “reboot,” as well, along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Susan Lucci and other stars from the soap opera. Finally, Kelly and Ryan returned to the stage, and Ryan was dressed as a woman AGAIN as the pair channeled Laverne & Shirley.

Next, it was a mash-up of The Brady Bunch and American Horror Story, like you’ve never seen either show before — The Brady Cult! Then, they aired “top secret” footage from Top Gun, featuring Kelly as a “heartthrob” whose career never took off.

This was only Ryan’s second year celebrating Halloween as a host of Live alongside Kelly, but he’s right up to par with her when it comes to all-out costumes. Last year, the duo channeled various Taylor Swift personas, while also spoofing hit shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Click through the gallery above to check out all of Kelly and Ryan’s looks! Plus, more morning show costumes from the Today Show and Good Morning America. Needless to say, the hosts of all the morning shows totally nailed it this year!