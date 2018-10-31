Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Reignite Romance Rumors With Night Out 3 Mos. After Kissing Pics

Things are heating up between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. Just three months after they were caught making out, the actors were spotted clubbing into the wee hours of the morning. See the pics here!

Three months after making out, and oodles of drama later, Robert Pattinson, 32, and Suki Waterhouse, 26, are finally together again! The maybe-couple were spotted on a night out together on October 30, and they looked oh-so cozy. It’s unclear if this was a date, but all signs point to romance, considering their very public kissing on the street in July. The twosome hung out all night at The Chiltern Firehouse, a trendy London nightclub, before climbing into an SVU around 2:30am. They settled into the backseat of the car all cozied up, looking a bit tired and annoyed by the paparazzi. While there was no PDA for the cameras, it was clear that they’re totally into each other!

Of course, they proved that this summer. This is the first time we’ve seen them together since that memorable maekout sesh, though! Back in July, the two took in a showing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at Notting Hill’s Electric Cinema in Los Angeles, then hopped over to celebrity hotspot SoHo House. They didn’t leave the club until 1:10am, then kissed all the way back to Suki’s house! Scandalous!

It’s nice that they’re hanging out together again, considering the major relationship drama they’ve both recently experienced. Robert split with his fiancée, FKA Twigs, in late 2017, and then Mia Goth. Interestingly, FKA was linked to Mia’s ex-husband, Shia LaBeouf. Small world! Since then, rumors have swirled that he got back together with his famous ex, Kristen Stewart! That wasn’t actually happening, and it seems that he’s actually found love (or like?) with Suki.

And then, there’s the situation with Suki’s ex, Bradley Cooper. The A Star is Born actor/director, 43, reportedly WARNED Robert about Suki and the “pressures” of dating the actress/model. Bradley and Suki dated from 2013 to 2015, and he apparently had some problems with her, according to a report from OK! Magazine. Bradley alleged feels like the Assassination Nation star “could be using Rob to boost her career.” Well damn!