Priyanka Chopra Reveals The First Text Nick Jonas Sent Her: How Their Whirlwind Romance Began

Ever wondered how Priyanka Chopra and her fiancé Nick Jonas got together? Well the Indian actress has finally revealed how they became the latest celebrity ‘It’ couple.

A text. That’s all it took to kick off the whirlwind romance between Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26. So says the former Quantico star herself who dished on who made the first move. The model and actress made the revelation at a dinner event for the dating and networking app Bumble on Oct. 29. “I actually didn’t make the first move,” Priyanka told Entertainment Tonight, “he did. He texted me. The first time was a text and just saying, ‘I think we should connect,’ and whatever and that’s how we started talking.” So there you have it.

Now, Priyanka didn’t exactly say when her future hubby sent her this plucky text. Remember when they hit the red carpet together at the Met Gala in 2017 and they were being coy when asked if they were a couple? In May that year Jimmy Kimmel grilled Priyanka about that night, on his show. She giggled, while saying, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together, because it was fun.” So, did they exchange digits that night and then he sent her a text? We have so many questions.

One thing that is clear is that Priyanka – who confirmed her engagement in August – is very happy and looking forward to planning her wedding to the former boyband pop star. “This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier,” Priyanka told ET. “Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing. So, yes, I’m very excited.”

That excitement was on full display at her bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York on Oct. 28. Priyanka shared photos of the event on Instagram, including one of her, hands in the air, dancing, surrounded by her girlfriends. She captioned the pic, “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies…and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!” She added, “My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect!”