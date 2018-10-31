’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Molly Hopkins Shows Off Stunning 40 Lbs. Weight Loss – See Her Transformation

This is amazing! Molly Hopkins is looking slimmer than ever since starring on Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé.’ Find out how she shed the pounds after she ‘used to struggle’ trying to do so!

Molly Hopkins, 43, had exciting news to share on Oct. 30: she dropped 40 lbs. in just a few months! The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed her weight loss in an Instagram photo on Tuesday, holding the product that made it possible: Teami Blends’ 30 Day Detox tea. The TLC star got candid in her caption about how the journey wasn’t easy. “I used to struggle with losing weight and like I said, I’ve tried everything,” she wrote. “When I started being more conscious about what I was eating and added Teami into my routine, I saw results.” Aside from drinking Teami’s tea everyday, which she incorporated into her routine six months ago, Molly also “saw results” after being more cautious of her diet. And this isn’t the reality television star’s first major weight loss!

Molly revealed in April that she lost 32 lbs., thanks to the same tea. “I’ve been so busy with my business and creating new lingerie for you guys, that I wasn’t ready to completely commit to the hassle of clean eating and working out daily,” the owner of LiviRae Lingerie shared in an Instagram post on April 25, in which she flaunted her tinier waist. “So I started drinking @teamiblends 30 day detox to help with bloating. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I’ve lost 32 pounds since starting their program.” Not only are her curves looking more toned, but her cheekbones and jaw are noticeably sharper! She pointed out the difference on Instagram, using an old photo taken with her ex-husband, Luis Mendez.

But don’t expect Luis to congratulate his old lover! The former couple, who originally married in July of 2017, had some nasty words to say about one another. Luis went on to remarry five months after their divorce was finalized in May, a timeline that Molly found suspicious. “I feel it clearly shows he was possibly using me and my finances to get here because our divorce was final in May,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published on Oct. 24. Luis took shots in an interview published the very next day! “[Molly] only took me here to get fame for her business. She never wanted to give me the opportunity to get my papers. Never,” he claimed to Us Weekly.

Post-divorce drama aside, we think Molly looks stunning. Sign us up for some tea!