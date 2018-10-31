Did Meghan Markle’s Underwear Show In Completely Sheer Skirt? — See Wardrobe Malfunction

Did Meghan just break Royal protocol by rocking a see-through skirt? See her latest Givenchy look in New Zealand below.

Meghan Markle, 37, has rocked some of her best outfits to date on this 2018 Royal Tour. The expecting mom has been showing off her baby bump in tight shift dresses and looked like a literally princess in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown for a dinner in Sydney. But on the last day of the tour, on Oct. 31, she may have committed a major wardrobe malfunction! She wore a blue sweater and blue pleated skirt by Givenchy. In the light, the skirt appeared sheer, and revealed her underwear! While greeting fans in Rotorua, New Zealand, it definitely appeared like Meghan was showing off a little more than she bargained for.

Fans on Twitter are torn whether the dress was actually see-through or it was just an optical illusion. Since the skirt was pleated, it could have been stretched, or it could have just revealed a lining. Since they were outside, the bright lighting could have made the skirt sheer — something that maybe wasn’t noticeable as she got dressed inside. See the pic below and tell us what you think! Meghan and Prince Harry go back to London after spending more than two weeks touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Malfunction or not — Meghan looked gorgeous, as usual. She walked in navy heels (such a trouper to be in heels while pregnant!), and had her hair up in a messy chignon. This undone style is becoming her signature look! Her makeup was natural, and she looked glowing and gorgeous, as always! We just love her so much!