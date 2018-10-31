Mac Miller: ‘A Celebration Of Life’ Concert Live Stream: Watch Travis Scott & More Honor Late Star

The late Mac Miller is receiving the ultimate honor on Oct. 31, which a ‘Celebration of Life’ concert featuring Travis Scott, SZA, & more. Watch the livestream here!

The music world is still mourning the devastating loss of Mac Miller, but on Oct. 31, he was honored in the most beautiful way. The biggest artists of today teamed up to throw a tribute concert for the late rapper, entitled ‘A Celebration of Life,’ and the show is being live-streamed for the entire world to see! Mac’s family organized the live event, which features a star-studded lineup of Travis Scott, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, Miguel, John Mayer, Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. Fans can watch the live-stream above starting at 9:30 p.m. EST.

The livestream announcement arrives in partnership with Facebook, TIDAL, LiveXLive, Twitter, WAV and YouTube. The show, which is taking place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, is a good cause in more ways than one! Proceeds from the gathering will benefit the newly launched Mac Miller Circles Fund, which supports the enrichment of art programs for the youth and various community building endeavors in Mac’s memory.

Mac Miller’s mother was overjoyed to see the concert come together. “The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life. His Father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, shared via press release. “He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that,” she added.

We love that fans from all over the world can pay tribute to the late rapper, regardless of their time zone. Be sure to catch the live-stream above!