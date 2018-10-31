Logan Paul Opens Up On Being ‘Hated’ For ‘Suicide Forest’ Video: ‘Good Luck Trying to Cancel Me’

Logan Paul has regrets about his controversial ‘Suicide Forest’ video, but he still has a message for his haters: don’t try to cancel him. The YouTuber opened up about the aftermath of the video in a new interview.

It’s been nearly a year since Logan Paul, 23, stirred massive controversy for his tone-deaf video shot in Japan’s sacred Aokigahara forest, and the YouTuber is finally opening up about his mistake. Logan regrets the video he filmed for his channel in the suicide forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, which many called insensitive, disrespectful, and inappropriate, to say the least. He’s acknowledged how awful the video is, but takes umbrage with people who say he’s now “canceled.” “Good luck trying to cancel me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, addressing his haters. “It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career, he’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me. Like, if I sleep for the rest of my life, maybe. But, like, dog — I love this sh*t. This creating? It’s my passion.”

Logan’s entire trip to Japan in December 2017 was a disaster. The YouTuber filmed himself doing kung fu while wearing a kimono, throwing a plush Poké Ball at people on the streets of Tokyo, and carrying around a dead fish in a department store. Later, wearing a Toy Story hat and a $7500 Gucci jacket, Logan and his friends headed to the suicide forest with camping equipment and binoculars (“so we can see ghosts”). Already off to a bad start. “Just a couple of dumb Americans going camping in a suicide forest,” he announces in the video, smiling and laughing as they traipse into the woods. Just 100 yards in, they discover a man in his 30s hanging from a tree. Rather than leaving, Logan continues to film, showing the dead body (face blurred out) and awkwardly laughing. People were absolutely, and rightly outraged for Logan’s disrespect for the dead. Canceled.

Logan’s on-again, off-again (currently off) girlfriend, actress Chloe Bennet, actually predicted that he was going to ruin himself. At the beginning of the Japan trip, the couple got into a fight. “She’s like, ‘Yo, this behavior is going to bite you in the ass. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but you’re going to crash and burn,’ ” he told THR. Yikes! After the suicide forest video, Logan saw his empire crumbling. He apparently came home to his entire team waiting for him, and they immediately went into damage control. “I was so used to people liking me,” he said. “But being hated? I hate it. I hate being hated!”

He made things worse by later filming a video that showed him using a taser on a dead rat in his back yard. No, really. “One of the dumbest things I’ve ever done in my life,” he said of the rat video. “I thought, ‘I don’t know what to do right now. I’m already hated. I guess I’ll give them a reason to dislike me.'” That definitely worked!