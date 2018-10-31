Kylie Jenner Dresses Up As ‘Stormi Weather’ For An Adorable Mommy & Me Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner shared another adorable Halloween costume photo of eight-month-old Stormi Webster on Instagram and this time the mother-daughter duo teamed up for a special play on the baby girl’s name.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has continued to amaze us with her too-cute-for-words costume choices for her eight-month-old daughter Stormi‘s first Halloween and her latest one may just take the cake! The new mom took to her Instagram story on the eve of Oct. 31 to share a pic of herself holding Stormi while the two posed as “stormi weather.” Kylie wore a dress made to look like clouds as she held a metallic gold plush flash of lightning and Stormi matched the lightning by wearing her own little metallic gold shirt and pants.

The “stormi weather” costume was definitely one of the cutest of the bunch for both Kylie and Stormi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her precious cargo also dressed up like matching skeletons and matching butterflies for this year’s spooky festivities. It’s clear to see that Kylie is doing all she can to make sure Stormi’s first Halloween is a memorable one and we love sharing in on the fun!

Kylie’s several Halloween costumes doesn’t come as much of a surprise since the Kar-Jenners are known for going all out for the holiday. Like Kylie, Khloe Kardashian, 34, also celebrated her six-month-old daughter True Thompson‘s first Halloween this year and she dressed her tot up in many costumes, including a unicorn and a piggy.

We love seeing all the Halloween costumes the Kar-Jenners have to offer every year and the addition of some new babies makes this year even more special!