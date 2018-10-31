Kylie Jenner Transforms Into The Ultimate Barbie Girl For Impressive Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world! She dressed up as the iconic doll for Halloween, and the photos of her costume is INCREDIBLE. See them here!

Kylie Jenner just keeps slaying Halloween! The lip-kit mogul, 21, took to Instagram on Oct. 31 to share what might be her best costume yet. In a photo taken by Greg Swales, Kylie stands inside a pink display box that says Barbie across the bottom. Kylie stands incredibly still in a doll stand while wearing a magenta bodysuit, a circle necklace and a curly blonde wig. “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..” she captioned the post, referencing Aqua‘s 1997 hit song, “Barbie Girl.”

The reality star then shared two more pictures of her posing inside the box. For these images, she put her hands up in the air, giving the allusion that she’s stuck behind a clear plastic wall. Keeping with the “Barbie Girl” theme, she captioned the post, “Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party.”

We love that Kylie looked to the iconic doll as her costume inspiration, especially since she’s been getting into the spooky spirit with her daughter, Stormi Webster. It’s the 8-month-old’s first Halloween, and her mom has shared some cute photos of her dressed up for the fun holiday.

On Oct. 29, Kylie shared three different photos of herself and her baby dressed in pink outfits with giant butterfly wings attached to their backs. In the photo of both of them, Stormi can be seen smiling widely as she sits on her mom’s knee. Kylie captioned the cute image, “my baby butterfly..”

Halloween has only just begun though, so we’re sure that Kylie will be dropping even more great photos of her (and Stormi’s!) costumes. Don’t worry, we’ll definitely keep you posted on whatever she dresses up as next. In the meantime, admire her Barbie costume and get clicking through the gallery above to see even more celebrity costumes from this year!