Khloe Kardashian Twins With True For Her 1st Halloween Costume — Sweet Pics

What’s the only thing cuter than baby True in a unicorn costume? True and her MOM in matching unicorn costumes — but where’s Tristan Thompson?

True Thompson is celebrating her first Halloween, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, is going all out for the six-month-old! Not only did she take her daughter to a pumpkin patch dressed as a pumpkin earlier this month, but she debuted not one, but two, cute costumes on the little one. “Happy Halloween!!!!” Khloe captioned her Instagram slideshow. “It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol.” For her first, True matched her momma in a unicorn onesie. The white outfit pulled up over her head with a silver horn and was paired with striped pink tights. Aw! Khloe’s was pink and had rainbow hair. Even nine-month-old Chicago West got in on the fun for a pic, wearing a horn headband.

Just when we thought True couldn’t get any cuter, Khloe put her in a panda costume that was just as adorable! The little one was all smiles sitting outside by some greenery. She looks like such a happy baby that we don’t blame her mom for wanting to dress her up in so many costumes. We’d do the same thing! And with the promise of more costumes to come, we can’t wait to see what else True ends up in. She’s got such chubby cheeks and a sweet smile. Sorry Khloe, but anything she wears is going to steal the show this year!

But True wasn’t the only KarJenner kid to sport a sweet outfit this year. Eight-month-old Stormi Webster dressed up a few days early and matched her mom as well. We’re noticing a trend here!

Stormi and Kylie Jenner, 21, were too cute for words as skeletons and pink butterflies. All we can say is, we want more! The Kardashians always kill Halloween, and their kids are following in their footsteps.