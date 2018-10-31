Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Throw Shade At Tristan Thompson After She Posts Pic With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to post a new photo with baby True in Bali and fans took the opportunity to post comments that expressed their hope for her split with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted a sweet Instagram photo on Oct. 30 that showed her holding her six-month-old daughter True Thompson on a beach during their recent vacation in Bali, and her fans didn’t hesitate to respond with comments about Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, 27. “In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali. Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating 💕,”Khloe’s caption for the photo read.

Since the caption only mentioned her and True, Khloe’s fans were trying to figure out if she ended things with her baby daddy and some even hoped she did. “I hope this caption means Tristan is gone,” one response to Khloe’s pic read. “So is Khloe with the baby daddy (can’t remember his name) or no?,” another asked. “Where Tristan tho hmmm,” a different fan responded.

Although the status of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been in question ever since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has publicly expressed her difficulties on social media due to his cheating scandal, it seems the couple are still trying to work things out. Tristan recently happily responded to an adorable Halloween pic of True and Kim Kardashian‘s nine-month-old daughter Chicago West that Khloe posted. “Baby Trueeeeeeee,” his response read along with an “in love” emoji. Khloe was also seen in Cleveland at Tristan’s basketball game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the night of Oct. 30, according to TMZ, so she clearly is still supporting her beau.

We’ll just have to wait and see where these two decide to take things in the future but it’s nice to know that despite the ups and down of their romance, Khloe and Tristan are still spending time as a family with baby True.