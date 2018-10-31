Khloe Kardashian Dispels Rumored Curse By Cheering Tristan Thompson As Cavs Get First Win Of Season

Curse? What curse? Khloe Kardashian was in the stands as her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and his Cleveland Cavaliers finally snapped their losing streak and got their first W!

Maybe it’s time to retire talk of the “Kardashian Curse” and start talking about the “Kardashian Charm?” After all, Khloe Kardashian, 34, may have brought a bit of good luck with her as she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 30. The Cavs – featuring the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, 27 – had gone 0-6 up to that point. Yet, as the final whistle blew, the score was 136-114, giving Cleveland its first win of the season. Khloe was there – CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES OF HER CHEERING ON TRISTAN – and she clearly had an effect. Tristan had a good game, scoring 11 points and picking up 13 rebounds.

While Khloe is not going to fit the LeBron James-sized hole in Cleveland’s offense, maybe this will silence the talk of the long-rumored “Kardashian curse.” The rumored hex that befalls any man who happens to get romantically involved with the KarJenners has dogged the family for years. Some alleged that it began when Kim Kardashian, 37, began dating NFL player Reggie Bush, 33, in 2000. Sadly, Khloe has been at the center of this “curse” talk, as her dating pool has been populated with NBA stars: Lamar Odom, 38, James Harden, 27, and now, Tristan Thompson. Khloe was also romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr, 25, and Matt Kemp, 33, and who can forget that Kim was married to Kris Humphries, 33, for 72 days. Oh, Kendall Jenner, 22, has also been romantically linked with some sports stars, from Jordan Clarkson, 24, to Lake Griffin, 29, to recently, Ben Simmons, 22.

Khloe and Tristan could use a little luck in their life, and this first win for the Cavs might help them heal their fractured relationship. The chaos surrounding the Cavs — they fired their head coach, Tyronn Lue, just a couple days ago and star player Kevin Love is sidelined with a painful toe injury – is putting “a strain” on Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Khloe has been trying to reassure Tristan that things are getting better, he’s struggling to be that optimistic. After all, the Cavs have gone to the NBA Finals for the last four consecutive years. With a 1-6 start, they may not even make the playoffs.

Here’s hoping this first win leads to better days for Tristan and Khloe. Though, with his cheating scandal being featured on the Nov, 4 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, this poor start to the new NBA season may be the least of his worries. He better enjoy seeing Khloe in the stands while he can, because she may not feel like cheering him on after she’s reminded of what he did to her.