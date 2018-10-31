The Most Adorable KarJenner Kid Halloween Costumes Of 2018 — Precious Pics

It’s no wonder the next generation of KarJenners are celebrating Halloween in style — they learned from the best! Take a look at Stormi, True and all of their cousins in adorable costumes.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians takes on a whole new meaning in October when the famous family members whip out one incredible Halloween costume after another — and it’s only getting harder now that their little ones are in on the fun! Because not only do Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, get in the spooky spirit with fab ‘fits, but their entire brood now joins in. North West, for example, may only be five, but she’s already racked up an impressive amount of Halloween costumes over the years as everything from a skunk to Princess Jasmine — and 2018 was no different for North or any of her cousins.

True Thompson was actually the first in the fam to get in on the festive fun! Weeks before it was even time to trick or treat, the six-month-old visited a pumpkin patch in a pumpkin costume. She looked super sweet sitting among the squash, and she would have blended in if it wasn’t for her cute little face. And on Halloween, her mom posted a series of pics of True as a unicorn and a panda bear. Kylie Jenner, 21, was the next of the sisters to dress up her little one. On HalloWeekend, eight-month-old Stormi Webster made her dress-up debut as a skeleton. She didn’t just match her mom in the black and white onesie, though, but also in the pink butterfly wings they wore two days later for their second look.

Knowing the KarJenners, we figured it could only get better from there — and we were right!

So click through the gallery above to see if this year’s costumes measure up to the ones the Kardashian kids sported in 2017. They may have set the bar high, but we’ve got faith in their costume creativity.