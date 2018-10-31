Rebel Wilson finds herself in her own romantic comedy in the amazing trailer for ‘Isn’t It Romantic.’ Liam Hemsworth is the man of her dreams, and these two have some serious chemistry. Watch the trailer now!

Isn’t It Romantic is about to be the next great romantic comedy. Start making your Valentine’s Day plans now. Life has not been a fairytale for Rebel Wilson’s Natalie, so it’s not a surprise that she doesn’t like romantic comedies. Well, after hitting her head, Natalie wakes up in her own romantic comedy. She’s got everything she’s ever wanted in this alternate universe, including one strapping gentleman in Liam Hemsworth’s Blake. Over the course of the film, she attempts to escape every film cliché.

Natalie and Blake play out all the classic romantic comedy scenes, including a steamy kiss in the rain. They have a passionate makeout session that features Natalie throwing Blake against the wall and ripping his shirt. Liam’s abs are on full display. We are truly blessed.

When Natalie wakes up the next morning, Natalie is greeted by a freshly showered Blake, who is wearing only a towel. “Good morning, beautiful. Last night was amazing,” he says. They repeat the same process a few more times for good measure. Isn’t It Romantic also stars Priyanka Chopra, Adam DeVine, and Betty Gilpin. The film reunites Adam and Rebel, who played Bumper and Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Adam and got some scoop on his role in Isn’t It Romantic. “I think Bumper and Fat Amy fans are finally going to get the last installment of our love fest in what they wanted in Pitch Perfect 3, but in a completely different movie, with completely different characters [laughs]!” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Isn’t It Romantic will be released on Valentine’s Day in 2019.