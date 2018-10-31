Heidi Klum’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever: ‘Thriller’ Werewolf, Jessica Rabbit & More

Heidi Klum amazes us every year with her incredible Halloween costumes! See all of her best looks ever ahead of her big party tonight, Oct. 31!

Heidi Klum is hosting her 19th annual Halloween party tonight, Oct. 31, and we’re beyond excited to find out what her costume is. Based on previous years, we can bet it will be incredible! From her 2017 werewolf look inspired by Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” video to her Jessica Rabbit costume in 2015, the former Project Runway host has been routinely shocking fans with her out-of-the-box costume ideas, and we’re sure this year will be no exception.

Heidi, 45, previously teased her Instagram followers when she shared a video from inside Mike Marino‘s prosthetics lab on Sept. 25. While the clip didn’t give us any clues as to what she’s going to be, we do know that she’s aiming to out-do herself.

“I feel like I have to upstage myself. I need a challenge. I love a challenge. I love challenging myself always!” Heidi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her costume for this year’s party. “In terms of Halloween, I don’t see myself stopping. I felt that there was no good Halloween party 18 or 19 years ago in New York and I was like, ‘This is New York City! Where is the party at?!’ And there was no party held anywhere. I had to go and take care of that so I was like, ‘I am doing the Halloween parties and I am going to always come with an outrageous Halloween costume in order to set the bar high so people can also feel free to step it up too.'” We love that!

Thankfully, Heidi doesn’t see herself giving up her Halloween party hosting duties any time soon. “I look forward to [the party] but why is there now an age gap for having fun for Halloween? There shouldn’t be. I love doing it,” she told HL. Well we certainly love that she goes all out! Check out the gallery above to see some of Heidi’s best costumes of all-time!