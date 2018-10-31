Halloween Food Deals: Spooky Freebies, Special Treats & More On The Scariest Day Of The Year

This goes WAY beyond ‘Trick Or Treat.’ Halloween is here and your favorite restaurants – from Chipotle to Applebee’s — are getting in on the spooky action with some scary good deals!

Happy Halloween! Sure, candy is great, but let’s be honest: free pizza, free smoothies and cheap burritos are so much better. Halloween will get all the little goblins, witches and ghoulies hyped up on sugar, but the holiday has plenty in store for those who want more than just a “fun size’ candy bar. For those who want to score some frightening freebies, sinful specials and devilish deals, this is the greatest holiday of all! Here are some deals, per USA Today, to help make this the best Halloween ever.

For those wearing a costume on Halloween, you’ll get score some free food at a handful of places. At participating BurgerFi locations, if you wear a costume, you’ll get a free small custard or small fries (one per guest, no purchase necessary.) DavidsTea will give you a free Tea of the Day if you are in costume, and Insomnia Cookies will give you a free traditional cookie when you come a’Trick-or-Treating. Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut of your choice if you arrive at a participating location while wearing a costume, and Jeremiah’s Ice will give you a free small menu item from 6pm to close.

While these deals might not be free, they’re too good to pass up. 7-Eleven will give you a free pizza when you buy one through the store chain’s 7Reward mobile app (so long as you buy it between 4pm and 10pm.) Baskin-Robbins will give you a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 at participating locations. Chipotle is celebrating “Boorito Time.” Go to any participating store in costume from 3pm to close and you’ll get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for just $4. You can also get the same deal with online and app orders for pickup/deliver with code BOORITO. Prefer something spicier than that? Freebirds World Burrito will give you a free bottle of its house-made Death Sauce with a purchase of a Monster-size burrito or larger on Halloween.

P.F. Chang’s will give you 20% off takeout and catering orders with promo code 20TOGo. Red Robin will also offer 20% off with promo code YUMMM20. Smoothie King will give you a coupon for a free pumpkin smoothie (with a purchase of any other smoothie) if you text TRICK to 9168. SONIC will offer 50-cent corn dogs, while supplies least, while White Castle will give you six Bacon Cheese Sliders for $6.99.

Need something a little bit stronger than coffee? Applebee’s October Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Dollar Zombie, an “electric blue-colored drink topped with a gummy brain” for $1. Careful, though, as they go quickly for your head. Bonefish Grill locations will have a $6 Pumpkin Spice Martini on Halloween, while Chili’s is offering The Great Pumpkin as its $5 margarita of the Month.

Yet, Halloween is for the kids, and the eat for free at select Applebee’s locations. The Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will let kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree (limit one free kid’s meal per table.) At participating IHOPs, children 12 years old and younger will get a free Scary Face Pancake from 7am to 10pm, while kids in costume will eat for free at participating Sizzlers (with the purchase of an adult entree and beverage. One free kid’s meal per adult entree and beverage.) These deals are a scream, so go out and get some goodies on this Halloween!