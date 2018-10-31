‘GMA’ Halloween has arrived! The hosts stepped out in some of the most iconic costumes from the ’80s during the morning show. This is definitely their best costumes yet!

Robin Roberts said it was going to be Good Morning America’s “biggest Halloween yet,” and she did not lie. The GMA hosts traveled back to the ’80s for their costumes this year, and it was epic. This is the ultimate TV throwback!

Sam Champion took us on a “tour” of ’80s legendary TV sets. Robin was Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Rob Marciano was Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell, Amy Robach was Peggy Bundy from Married…With Children, Lara Spencer was Captain Merrill Stubing from The Love Boat, Ginger Zee was Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, George Stephanopoulos was Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties, Michael Strahan was Mr. T from The A-Team.

The real Mr. T even gave Michael a super cool shoutout! “Hey Michael, you’re the toughest Mr. T I ever saw!” he said. GMA’s Halloween event also featured special appearances by The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers! The ’80s must be a popular theme for Halloween 2018 — the hosts of TODAY dressed up in ’80s costumes, too!

Every year, the GMA hosts take Halloween to a whole new level. In 2017, the hosts rocked superhero costumes. Michael was Thor, Robin was Wonder Woman, George was Superman, Lara was Black Widow, Rob was Lego Batman, and Ginger was Baby Groot. It was going to take a lot to top last year’s costumes, but the GMA hosts did it! Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a. The Hulk, was also on hand to celebrate with the cast of GMA. In the years before, the co-hosts have dressed as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Madea, Dory, Captain America, Pikachu, and more.