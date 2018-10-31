‘Empire’ Recap: Tiana & Hakeem’s Devastating Secret Is Revealed

Tiana and Hakeem’s grief runs way deeper than any of us could have ever imagined. The Oct. 31 episode of ‘Empire’ revealed a tragic secret, and the final moments featured a proposal!

Jamal and Cookie are still so worried about Kai. He’s been missing for 5 days. Thankfully, Jamal gets a phone call, and Kai has been found safe and sound! Jamal goes right to the hospital. He tells Cookie that Kai has HIV. Cookie flips out. She’s doesn’t want Jamal to get sick. Jamal assures Cookie that he’s fine. He’s on PrEP, and they’re being safe.

Hakeem and Tiana are trying to work things out, but they’re not back together officially yet. Tiana calls him out for carrying a gun, saying that it’s “not going to bring back what we lost.” She’s not just referring to the shooting. When Tiana went into labor, she passed out. Tiana gave birth to TWINS, but the baby girl died. Hakeem and Tiana were devastated. Cookie went with Tiana to say goodbye to her baby girl named Princess. Poor Hakeem and Tiana.

In the present day, Tiana goes to Empire and Kingsley trashes her song with Blake. Becky is even shocked at how Kingsley is treating Tiana. He tells her to start from scratch. Tiana is not here for Kingsley. She unleashes on Becky, saying that she is sick of people trying to tell her what’s best for her. She’s done sitting down and playing nice.

Cookie tells Lucious about Kai’s HIV status. Lucious knows that Kai and Jamal have it under control, so he tells Cookie to mind her own business. Cookie, ever the worried mom, just can’t let it go. Lucious reminds Cookie that she’s not going to be able to tell Jamal who to love.

Andre meets up with some old friends, and their thoughts on prison makes him apologize to Cookie. He didn’t get it before he went to prison. He tells Cookie that he used to tell people she was dead instead of saying she was in prison. These people who are incarcerated aren’t animals. They’re human beings, too. Later, Andre goes to see Quincy in prison. He wants to help exonerate him. After Quincy leaves, Andre and his mom talk. She thinks Andre was wrongfully convicted, but he’s brutally honest with her. He openly admits to killing Anika and doesn’t have any regrets about it.

Tiana is serious about not being taken advantage of anymore. She drops her track with Blake without telling anyone. Needless to say, Hakeem is shocked to hear Blake rapping the lyrics he wrote. When Tiana goes back to Empire, Kingsley rudely dismisses her. Treasure is his priority. BUT SHE WON’T EVER BE TIANA!

Lucious tries to learn more about Devon over basketball. Devon reveals he’s actually celibate now after a breakup. They go back to the studio, and Lucious asks Devon to show him how you would make his ex stay with him. Devon sings a beautiful song. The Lyons throw a party for Devon to get the word out about him. They even get a signing offer at the party!

Cookie goes up to Kai while Jamal performs with Devon. She’s still obsessing over Kai’s HIV status. “I have HIV, Cookie,” Kai stresses. “Not AIDS. There’s a difference.” Kai tells Cookie that the loves Jamal and will never “do anything to jeopardize his health.” Cookie realizes just how much Kai loves Jamal. This isn’t a fling. This is the real deal.

Meanwhile, Blake comes up to Tiana at the party. He’s upset that she released the song without him knowing about it. Hakeem comes up to them and tells Tiana that he actually wrote the song. He punches Blake, and it turns into a full-fledged fight. Tiana and Hakeem argue after it all goes down. She lets him have a piece of her mind. She has to do what’s best for her kids. She’s sick of his partying and bad behavior. “I love you, but I won’t do this anymore,” she says before walking away.

The episode ends with Kai proposing to Jamal! He got the ring once he got out of the hospital. Jamal says that Kai “stole” his move. Jamal was planning to propose, too! They both say yes to each other! Jamal and Kai are getting married!