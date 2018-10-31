Ellen DeGeneres Is The Ultimate ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Falling For Milo Ventimiglia On Halloween

Why do Halloween alone when you can bring Milo Ventimiglia along for the ride? See which other stars Ellen DeGeneres included in her hilarious ‘Bachelor’ spoof!

Ellen DeGeneres, 60, is looking for love this Halloween! The talk show host always goes above and beyond with her costumes, and this year was no different thanks to a hilarious Bachelor spoof that included none other than This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, 41 — and two more special guests. Ellen started the silly segment by introducing her character, Kelllly D. to the audience. The Jersey native wore a plunging silver dress and long blond curls, admitting, “I came here for two things: to get a man, that’s one. And to drink tequila. A lot of tequila.” And when Milo appeared onstage looking sleek in a suit, Ellen was all about him. “I’m a dental assistant, would you like me to examine your mouth with my tongue?” she asked. She even gave him a crock pot in case her line didn’t work. Get it, This Is Us fans?

Milo and Ellen couldn’t stop giggling, but they weren’t the only ones involved in the skit. Another “contestant” walked out in a red dress with a bottle of wine, dipping into the hot tub beside the stage — only for Nick Viall, 38, to join her in swim trunks! The former Bachelor, who has appeared on the show and all of its variations a whopping four times, hopped into the Jacuzzi. Maybe this time he’ll finally find love? But whatever happened with Nick, it’s clear that Ellen’s Kelllly D. character didn’t come out a winner. The last few minutes of the segment showed her sobbing in the back of a car, her makeup running down her face.

“I told myself not to cry,” she said. And after ranting for a couple of minutes about never being able to find love, fans found out who did with a glimpse into the Fantasy Suite. Milo was sprawled out on a bed, ready to enjoy a night with his new lady — Rebel Wilson, 38.

Take a look at how the hilarious plot twist panned out!