Chris Brown: Why He’s ‘Loving’ The ‘Hip Hop Feuding’ Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown doesn’t mind seeing the drama fest between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, and in fact, he loves it. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why.

For once, the music beef spotlight is not on Chris Brown, 29, and the R&B star is thrilled to see someone else taking some heat! “Chris is loving the beef between Cardi and Nicki. He thinks this is some good old fashioned hip hop feuding, and he is here for it. He is has been working hard to stay out of trouble this year, and he is just glad that his name has not been brought up in this mess so far,” a source close to Chris shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has a lot of respect for everything Nicki has accomplished in the game, and he also loves what Cardi is doing, and is a fan of her music too. Chris hopes his name continues to stay clear from the trash talking, and will keep watching it all closely…he loves it,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris’ rep for comment.

Chris has been laying low, and staying out of trouble, ever since his summer 2018 arrest. He was placed in cuffs following his July 5 concert, allegedly for assault. The incident wasn’t the first time the singer has run into trouble with the law. In 2017, he was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session, and a judge ordered him to enter another rehab program. He was also notoriously arrested in 2009, for an incident involving his then girlfriend, Rihanna. These days though, Chris is turning a new leaf, and the only thing he has made headlines for in recent months is his music, or his peace-making with Drake. The two musicians decided to end their long-standing beef during a Oct. 12 concert, and have since become pals.

It looks like Chris is really getting his ducks in a row. The “Loyal” crooner is even looking for something serious romantically, and his keeping his daughter’s best interests in mind, HollywoodLife has learned. “He obviously has his type, and we have seen it with Rihanna and Karrueche, who are beautiful women in their own right, but the one extra thing besides the fun he would have, and the beauty they possess, is that he wants someone that could be someone Royalty can learn from, and look up to as a role model,” a source told HL. “A mother figure is very important to him, and someone who would also like to have more children, because he would eventually like to have Royalty have a sibling,” they also said.

If Chris wants the spotlight left off him, well he has no need to worry. The feud between Nicki and Cardi only continues to get more heated, and it doesn’t look like there is an end in sight. After Cardi B, went OFF on Nicki on her Instagram on Oct. 29, and called her a “liar,” among other things, it appears that this dust is far from settled.