7 Celebs Snapping Selfies In Sexy Halloween Costumes: Kendall Jenner, Halsey & More

Celebs love a good selfie! — So, you know when Halloween rolls around, Hollywood’s hottest stars have to snap a good one! Check out Kendall Jenner, Halsey and more sexy stars snapping selfies in their costumes!

So far, it looks like Kendall Jenner, 22, is winning Halloween. The supermodel is already on her second costume this year, and it’s not even half way through the holiday! Kendall rocked the coolest pink Fembot costume for a pre-Halloween bash and luckily she snapped numerous selfies for us all to see. — Check out her super sexy look in our attached gallery, along with more stars who’ve snapped selfies in their costumes!

Kendall celebrated Halloween a little early this year, when she donned her Fembot look to the Casamigos party in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 27. She wore a pink babydoll nightgown with feathered details and matching heels. She went all out for the sultry look with a massive blonde wig, silky gloves and the tiniest bag we’ve ever seen!

The model posed for numerous bathroom selfies with her good friend, singer Fai Khadra, who was dressed as Austin Powers. Kendall, doing what she does best, modeled a few flawless faces for the snaps. She also posted a photo with her other pal, singer Justine Skye.

And, the costumes didn’t end there for Kenny. She hit up another Halloween bash on All Hallow’s Eve with her sisters Kylie Jenner, 21, Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, and Khloe, 34. The famous family was pictured walking together in matching white lingerie sets. They all channeled their inner Victoria’s Secret angel, as they all sported white, feathered wings on their backs.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty more stars who snapped selfies in their sexy costumes, and we’ve got you covered. Halsey, 24, dressed as poison ivy in a revealing pink bodysuit with a long, red wig. Kaia Gerber, 17, went as Joan Jett, 60, with an epic black wig (as seen at the top). And, Jessica Alba dressed as The Flintstones‘ Betty Rubble from head-to-toe! — See all of the epic photos in our attached gallery!