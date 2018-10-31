Stormi Webster & More Celeb Kids On Halloween: See Cutest Costumes This Year

It’s official — Halloween can’t get any cuter! Celebrities pulled out all the stops when dressing up their kids this year. You’ve got to take a look at their adorable costumes!

Get ready to have your heart melted! Hollywood’s hottest celebrities may be stepping out in incredible costumes this Halloween, but their kids are stealing the show with their teeny little outfits. Some moms couldn’t wait until Oct. 31 to see their babies in cute costumes, so they dressed them up early. Khloe Kardashian, 34, for example, started off strong when she took her six-month-old daughter True Thompson to a pumpkin patch in — get this! — a pumpkin outfit. She couldn’t have been cuter blending into all the orange.

Stormi Webster was the next KarJenner kid to get into the Halloween spirit and matched her mom with both costumes. Kylie Jenner, 21, first dressed her eight-month-old in a skeleton onesie for a girls’ dinner. How cute is that? And on Oct. 29, the new mom debuted their next looks, which couldn’t have been more different from their creepy debut. The mother/daughter pair stunned in matching pink butterfly wings. But the Kardashian sisters weren’t the only ones to dress their daughters up! Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Legend, 2, wore an Ariel dress and a big huge grin, and JWoww‘s daughter Meilani, 4, made such a sweet Moana when her whole family dressed up as characters from the Disney movie.

Some celebs have dressed their tykes in outfits that are way out of left field, and we love how creative they are. Busy Philipps‘ daughter looked too cute in a sock hop costume, and Lauren Conrad‘s son was all smiles as a blackbird.

It’s impossible to pick a favorite with so many cute costumes! We just love to see these little ones having fun playing dress up and eating candy. Happy Halloween, kiddos!