Vanessa Hudgens & More Stars Wish Fans A Happy Halloween & Share Costume Pics — See Messages

Happy Halloween y’all! As we get into the spooky spirit, our favorite celebrities are too. See the best Halloween fan messages from the stars shared on Oct. 31!

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and today’s biggest stars are getting the party started by wishing their fans a Happy Halloween! As they share pics of their epic costumes, these celebs aren’t forgetting to show their followers some love. Vanessa Hudgens, 29, Ciara, 33, Ellen Degeneres, 60, and more stars posted celebratory messages on Oct. 31. We’re taking a look at all of the stars getting the holiday started right, as they share costumes, and messages for fans!

Vanessa is the Halloween queen, so it’s no surprise that the star hit the internet just moments after the clock struck midnight, to wish everyone a happy Halloween. In a black and white photo posted with friends, Vanessa wore a witchy outfit, with a blonde wig full of dreadlocks. “We are the weirdos mister. HAPPY HALLOWEEN,” she wrote in the caption. There are few people that do Halloween better than Vanessa, and considering she changed her bio to read “halloween isn’t a day, it’s a lifestyle,” well, she really might have won the holiday this year!

Ciara also hit the internet to wish fans a very Happy Halloween, and the costume featured in her post was beyond flawless. The singer portrayed Nakia from the feature film Black Panther, and she went ALL out for her look! “Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy # Halloween,” the R&B star wrote when sharing her epic costume to Twitter. Talk show host Ellen Degeneres was also one of the first stars to wish fans a happy Halloween. Dressed in her best Mariah Carey-esque grab, Ellen slayed her portrayal of the pop star, and was sure to bid her followers a happy holiday of their own!

Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/A2u4C4q7E9 — Ciara (@ciara) October 31, 2018

Thanks to these stars, we are officially in the Halloween spirit! There were plenty more celebs celebrating the holiday this year, and you can see some of our favorite 2018 costume looks in the gallery above!