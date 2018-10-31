10 Celebs Showing Off Killer Abs For Halloween 2018: Kendall Jenner, Paulina Gretzky & More

If you’ve got it, haunt it! Stars like Paulina Gretzky picked out sexy AF Halloween costumes this year that showed off their rock-hard abs, and they looked scary good. See the pics here!

There’s a fall chill in the air, but that’s not stopping sexy celebrities from showing a little skin this Halloween! While that means dressing in straight up lingerie for some stars (they’re a mouse; duh), others are dressing up in costumes that simply showcase their abs. Take Paulina Gretzky, 29, for example. It’s only fitting that the daughter of arguably the most famous hockey player in the world, Wayne Gretzky, would dress as an ice queen. The model showed off her perfectly flat tummy in a cropped, white “hoodie” — if you can call it that — with a fur tim. She paired it with a matching bodycon skirt and furry, fingerless gloves. It’s a look, but she pulls it off.

While Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went through a whopping 60 costumes Halloween morning on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, their first outfits were truly the best. Both host bared their abs in I Dream of Jeannie costumes after being let out of a genie bottle by — who else? — Christina Aguilera. Kelly looked perfect in the sexy genie outfit, and Ryan looked fab, too, if not a tad uncomfortable. That’s Halloween for you!

Kendall Jenner was a dream in her sexy costume, dressing up as one of the fembots from Austin Powers. The outfit consisted of a 60s-style negligee and a huge, blonde bouffant wig! The lingerie was totally sheer, so you could see her enviable abs through the thin, pink fabric. It’s hard to find a costume that’s both hot and hilarious, but Kendall managed to do it!

For more pics of your fave sexy stars like Halsey, Paris Hilton, and Ashley Graham wearing ab-baring costumes this Halloween, scroll through our gallery above! Seriously; they all look SO good.